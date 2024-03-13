Wild Nights: Zoobilee 2024 Roars into Roger Williams Park Zoo on June 29th

The Roger Williams Park Zoo invites the community to join in the revelry at the 32nd annual Zoobilee, promising an evening of excitement and philanthropy on Saturday, June 29th. This event combines entertainment with a noble cause, offering attendees the opportunity to enjoy delectable cuisine, lively music, and special animal encounters, all in support of wildlife conservation.

Guests can look forward to culinary delights from a variety of the region’s finest restaurants and sip on refreshing cocktails while mingling amidst the zoo’s scenic surroundings. The night’s entertainment will be amplified by the captivating tunes of Mystique, providing a soundtrack for dancing beneath the stars. Additionally, attendees will have the chance to forge connections with some of their favorite furry and feathered inhabitants through special encounters.

Beyond the festivities, Zoobilee serves as a crucial fundraiser for the zoo’s conservation and education endeavors. Each dollar raised during the event contributes directly to the zoo’s mission of safeguarding wildlife and their natural habitats.

For those interested in attending, admission includes access to all food samples, with cash bars available for additional refreshments. It’s important to note that Zoobilee is an adults-only affair, restricted to individuals aged 21 and above.

As a gesture of gratitude for their ongoing support, current Zoo members are eligible for a $25 discount off each general admission ticket.

Make a difference while having a blast by marking your calendars for Zoobilee 2024 at Roger Williams Park Zoo. Come together with fellow conservation enthusiasts for an unforgettable evening of fun and advocacy.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

