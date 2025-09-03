Roger Williams Park Zoo Celebrates Historic Birth of Twin Red Panda Kits

The Roger Williams Park Zoo announced the birth of twin red panda kits — the very first in its history — and the cuteness factor is off the charts.

Born on July 4 to first-time parents Zan and Kendji, the male and female cubs each weighed less than half a pound at their first checkup. For now, they’re cozied up with mom behind the scenes, where she’s proving to be a natural, showering her babies with nonstop care.

The milestone is bigger than adorable photos. Red pandas are endangered, with fewer than 10,000 left in the wild. Every successful birth is a major win for global conservation. Roger Williams Park Zoo’s participation in the Species Survival Plan means these tiny cubs are part of an international effort to keep the species alive and genetically diverse.

Visitors will need to wait a few weeks before seeing the new arrivals in person, but the zoo promises plenty of squeal-worthy updates on social media.

Native to the Eastern Himalayas and southwestern China, red pandas aren’t just unbearably cute — they’re crucial to the ecosystems they inhabit. Protecting them protects countless other species.

For now, fans can celebrate the historic moment and count down until the cubs make their big public debut.

