Roger Williams Park Zoo Celebrates Milestone in American Burying Beetle Recovery on Nantucket

The Roger Williams Park Zoo is proud to announce a major breakthrough in the American Burying Beetle Recovery Program. In a concerted effort to bolster this critically endangered species, hundreds of beetles were reintroduced to Nantucket Island over the past year, and initial indicators point to a thriving wild population.

Reintroduction Efforts Yield Positive Results

In late June, RWPZ successfully bred and released 300 American burying beetles, complemented by an additional 100 beetles from SUNY Cobleskill. This collective effort saw the release of 400 beetles on Nantucket Island.

Monitoring efforts have yielded encouraging results, with researchers discovering 36 wild beetles on the island—a threefold increase from 2023. This indicates a robust and growing population. Additionally, a recent assessment revealed 547 larvae at 30% of the release sites, suggesting an estimated total of 1,751 larvae across the area. This marks a substantial advancement for the recovery program.

Collaborative Efforts Drive Success

The success of this program underscores the dedication and collaboration of numerous partners. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), Nantucket Conservation Foundation, and the Nature Conservancy’s Block Island Office played crucial roles by providing the original 10 pairs of wild founders from the Block Island population. Volunteers from organizations such as the Nantucket Land Bank, Maria Mitchell Association, and the Linda Loring Nature Foundation also contributed invaluable support.

The Critical Role of the American Burying Beetle

These collaborative efforts are pivotal for the American burying beetle, a federally protected species on the brink of extinction. The loss of any species disrupts the delicate balance of its habitat, often with lasting consequences. The American burying beetle plays a vital role as one of nature’s most efficient recyclers. By scavenging and recycling decaying animals, these beetles enhance nutrient cycling and promote foliage growth. They also help control fly and ant populations, preventing infestations.

Moreover, the American burying beetle serves as an “indicator species,” providing scientists with crucial insights into environmental health. If this beetle cannot thrive, it signals unhealthy changes in the habitat.

The significant progress in the American Burying Beetle Recovery Program highlights the power of collaboration and the importance of preserving biodiversity. The RWPZ and its partners remain committed to ensuring the survival and recovery of this essential species.

