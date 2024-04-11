Roger Williams Park Zoo Offers Exciting Lineup for Spring and Summer

Roger Williams Park Zoo is gearing up for an exhilarating spring and summer season, boasting a diverse range of events and activities suitable for individuals of all ages. From the captivating Dragons & Mythical Creatures exhibit to interactive bird shows, there’s boundless enjoyment awaiting visitors.

Food Truck Fridays

Join for the 10th season of Food Truck Fridays at Carousel Village, happening every Friday from April 19th to September 27th. Entrance is free; simply pay for the delectable offerings from our ever-changing selection of over 15 food trucks each week. Enjoy live music and savor local beer and wine from Trinity Brewhouse.

Party for the Planet (April 20)

9 am – 3 pm

Celebrate Party for the Planet at Roger Williams Park Zoo! Dive into a day filled with family-friendly activities that highlight the importance of environmental conservation. Experience close encounters with animals, engaging keeper talks, hands-on education stations, live music by the Unlikely Strummers, character meet-and-greets, and gain insights from local organizations on making a positive impact. (Party for the Planet activities are included with Zoo admission.)

Dragons & Mythical Creatures: Sensory-Friendly Mornings

April 28, May 19, June 16, and July 7

8–9:00 am

Join for special sensory-friendly mornings tailored for individuals with autism spectrum disorders (ASD) and sensory processing differences, along with their families, an hour before the Dragons & Mythical Creatures exhibit opens to the public.

Sip & Strolls (21+ events) (May 9 and July 18)

5:30 –9:00 pm

May 9 – Sip & Stroll: Battle of the Bands 90s Night

Transport back to the Totally Tubular 90s! Enjoy a nostalgic evening as you sip and stroll through the Zoo during this adults-only event. Groove to live 90s-themed Battle of the Bands performances and showcase your best 90s attire in costume contests for a chance to win prizes.

July 18 – Sip & Stroll: Battle of the Bands 2000s Night

Relive the vibes of the 2000s at this fetching event! Embark on a musical journey with a Battle of the Bands featuring your favorite jams from the 2000s. Dress up in your finest 2000s fashion for a chance to win prizes in the costume contest.

Tickets must be purchased in advance.

Whisky for Wildlife (21+) May 16

5:30 to 7:30 pm

Indulge in a selection of single-barrel whiskies and rare spirits at Whisky for Wildlife. Engage in enriching conversations with whisky expert Irene Tan and her certified sommelier team while supporting the Zoo’s conservation efforts.

Tickets must be purchased in advance.

Yoga with the Elephants (June 1, August 3)

Unwind with a 60-minute yoga session alongside our majestic African elephants. Led by a certified yoga instructor, this session is suitable for all fitness levels. Each ticket includes a post-class Q&A with an animal educator and all-day zoo admission.

Tickets must be purchased in advance.

Family Nights (June 8 and August 10)

5–8:30 pm

Embark on a journey of imagination with your family at the Zoo from 5-9 pm. Your ticket grants access to the entire Zoo and unlimited entry to the Dragons & Mythical Creatures walk-through experience, featuring nearly 60 life-size animatronic creatures.

Breakfast with the Elephants (June 23, July 27)

Start your day with the Zoo’s African elephants in an exclusive experience before regular opening hours. Enjoy a hot breakfast buffet and join the elephant keepers to learn about elephant care, training, and more.

Tickets must be purchased in advance.

Zoobilee! Party with a Purpose (June 29)

6–11:00 pm

Join for Zoobilee!, the Zoo’s 32nd annual fundraising event presented by BankRI. Indulge in culinary delights from top local restaurants, sip refreshing cocktails, and dance under the stars to the electrifying sounds of Mystique. Encounter your favorite zoo animals up close during this night of roaring fun for a great cause.

Tickets must be purchased in advance.

Information and tickets for these and other events can be found at rwpzoo.org/events/

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

