Tragic Loss at Roger Williams Zoo: Beloved Baby Sloth Nicko Passes Away

In heartbreaking news, the Roger Williams Zoo announced the unexpected passing of Nicko, their cherished baby two-toed sloth, due to a viral disease. Despite the dedicated efforts of zookeepers and veterinary staff to provide supportive care and treatment when Nicko showed symptoms of respiratory illness, the young sloth sadly succumbed to the virus.

A necropsy confirmed the cause of Nicko’s death, prompting the rainforest and veterinary staff to intensify their monitoring of all sloths for any signs of illness or behavioral changes. Two other sloths are currently receiving treatment and showing positive responses, while Beanie, Nicko’s mother, is behaving normally but remains under close observation.

The loss of Nicko has deeply affected the zookeepers, veterinary and animal care staff, and the entire Roger Williams Zoo community. Nicko’s gentle spirit will be fondly remembered, and he will be greatly missed by all who knew and cared for him.

