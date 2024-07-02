Meet Enzi: The Powerful New Addition to Roger Williams Park Zoo’s Giraffe Herd

The Roger Williams Park Zoo is excited to announce the arrival of Enzi, a nearly one-year-old male giraffe whose name fittingly means “powerful” in Swahili. Enzi has quickly become a beloved member of the zoo, displaying a charming personality as he adapts to his new surroundings.

Enzi joins the existing giraffe herd, which includes Cora and Providence. His addition underscores the zoo’s dedication to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Species Survival Plan (SSP) for giraffes. This program is crucial for the conservation of these majestic animals, ensuring their survival through managed breeding and habitat preservation efforts.

Enzi’s arrival symbolizes hope for both the zoo’s herd and the future of giraffes worldwide. As a breeding recommendation from the Giraffe SSP, there are high hopes for the growth of the giraffe family at Roger Williams Park Zoo. Masai giraffes, like Enzi, are classified as endangered, but through persistent conservation efforts, their population is gradually increasing.

The zoo is committed to continuing its vital work in giraffe conservation, with Enzi now playing a key role in these efforts. The community is encouraged to visit and welcome Enzi, while learning more about the importance of conservation initiatives that protect these incredible animals.

