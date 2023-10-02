Obituary: Patricia A. Sullivan (1933-2023)

Patricia A. (Donovan) Sullivan, 90 of Newport, RI passed away on September 26, 2023 at Village House in Newport. She is preceded in death by her husband of 68 years Michael J. Sullivan.

Born in Newport, RI on May 31, 1933 to the late Daniel Dixon Donovan and Gertrude Wedell. Pat attended St. Catherine’s Academy and graduated with the class of 1951 and later went on to Executive Secretarial School.

Patricia was born and raised in the 5th Ward of Newport, RI. While raising her five children she worked locally in Newport for many years. Pat worked for Newport County Catholic Regional Schools (N.C.C.R.S) and later worked at Salve Regina University. She was also involved in the Catholic Youth Organization (C.Y.O) at St. Augustin’s Church and was a lifelong parishioner. Pat enjoyed date nights with her husband and spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed summers down at Gooseberry Beach and was never far from the water. Pat always enjoyed traveling and loved a good adventure, she will be remembered for her golden heart and infectious laugh.

Patricia is survived by her five children, James M. Sullivan, Sandra (Stephen) Roderiques of Portsmouth, RI., William P. “Bid” Sullivan of Middletown, RI., Susan Sullivan and Karen Sullivan of Newport, RI. Her grandchildren Christie (Brett) Hammons, Michael Sullivan, Christian Roderiques, Lily Botelho, Ryan Botelho and Madison Sousa. Great grandchildren Nora Hammons and Jack Hammons.

Patricia is preceded in death by her siblings Daniel Dixon Donavan Jr. and Jack Donovan, she is survived by her sister Joan Toner.

The family wishes to thank all the staff at the Village House Nursing Home for their wonderful care and support for Pat in her final years.

Visiting hours will be held at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home on Tuesday October 3, 2023 from 5:00-7:00 pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday October 4, 2023 at 10:00 am at St. Augustin’s Church, corner of Carroll & Harrison Ave, Newport. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Browns Ln, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Patricia may be made to the Newport Fire Department Rescue Fund, 21 W. Marlborough St, Newport, RI 02840.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

