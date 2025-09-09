Roger Williams Park Zoo’s Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular 2025: Dates, Tickets, and Details

The glow of thousands of pumpkins will once again light up Providence as the Roger Williams Park Zoo’s Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular returns this fall. The 2025 edition, themed “Trivia – 2nd Edition,” invites visitors to test their knowledge as they walk a trail lined with hand-carved pumpkins featuring pop culture icons, movie favorites, sports stars and whimsical surprises.

The event opens with a members-only preview night on Thursday, Sept. 25. For $14 per ticket, zoo members will be the first to see the illuminated display before it opens to the public.

The season concludes with Adults Night Out on Nov. 2, giving grownups one last chance to stroll the pumpkin trail at a relaxed pace without children or strollers.

Other special nights include Family Fun Nights on Oct. 8–9, with costumed character meet-and-greets, and Sensory-Friendly Nights on Oct. 22–23, offering a quieter experience with 5,000 glowing pumpkins and no sound effects.

Tickets are available only online and in advance. Prices are $23 for adults and $19 for children on prime nights (Friday through Sunday) and $20 for adults and $16 for children on value nights (Monday through Thursday). Children under 1 are admitted free. Zoo members receive a nightly discount.

The Spectacular runs rain or shine, with proceeds supporting the zoo’s animal care, educational programs and conservation initiatives.

