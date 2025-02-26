Alice, Ginny & Kate: Roger Williams Park Zoo’s Elephants to Move to New Home in 2027

After 34 years at Roger Williams Park Zoo, African elephants Alice, Ginny, and Kate will move to a new home in late 2027 to ensure they remain together and receive the care they need as they age.

The three elephants, who turn 40 this year, have been together their entire lives. Zoo officials say the decision to relocate them was made with their well-being in mind.

“Alice, Ginny, and Kate are healthy, and they’ve lived together for nearly 40 years,” said Stacey Johnson, the zoo’s executive director. “As they reach advanced ages, we want them to continue to live well. That’s why we are now making plans to move them together to a new home where they will have the company of fellow elephants and the care they will need.”

Elephants are highly social animals and thrive in groups of three or more. To prevent any of the elephants from being left alone as they age, the zoo is working with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to find them the best long-term home with a larger herd.

Since bringing additional elephants to Providence is not feasible, relocating Alice, Ginny, and Kate allows them to maintain social bonds while ensuring they receive specialized care for aging elephants.

“Making this decision was difficult, but our responsibility for their well-being guided us,” said Amy Roberts, the zoo’s chief zoological officer. “The long lead time means our guests have plenty of opportunities to visit Alice, Ginny, and Kate before they move.”

The zoo will celebrate the elephants’ 40th birthdays this summer and plans special programming to honor their legacy.

Alice, Ginny, and Kate arrived at the zoo in 1990 and have since captivated visitors with their distinct personalities. Alice, the smallest, is playful and enjoys swimming. Ginny, known for her intelligence, loves sunbathing and playing pranks. Kate, the herd’s leader, is a problem solver and maintains social order.

“We celebrate all our animals and are grateful for the community’s support,” Johnson said. “These elephants have left a lasting impact, and we want to honor their story as they transition to a new chapter.”

