Jay Leno reveals facial, hand scars as he’s discharged from hospital

Jay Leno was released from the Grossman burn center in California 10 days after the comedian was severely burned in a garage fire at his home.

In a photo released by the burn center, Leno can be seen with scarring on his neck and hands.

“I am pleased with Jay’s progress, and I am optimistic that he will make a full recovery,” Dr. Peter Grossman said in a statement.

“After a 10-day stay at the facility, Jay will receive follow-up care at the Grossman Outpatient Burn Clinic for burns to his face, chest and hands he received during a fire at his home garage,” doctors said.

“Jay would like to let everyone know how thankful he is for the care he received, and is very appreciative of all of the well wishes.” the release continued. “He is looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family and friends and wishes everyone a wonderful holiday.”

Leno splits his time between his home in LA and his Ocean Drive Estate in Newport.

