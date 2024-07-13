Richard Simmons, Legendary Fitness Guru, Dies at 76

Richard Simmons, the vibrant and iconic fitness instructor known for his high-energy workout routines and eccentric personality, has passed away at the age of 76. His death was first reported by TMZ, citing law enforcement sources who said he was found unresponsive at his Hollywood Hills home just before 10 AM on Saturday. Simmons had celebrated his birthday just a day prior.

Simmons, who stepped away from the public eye a decade ago, was a household name in the 1970s and ’80s, gaining fame for his enthusiastic approach to fitness. He opened several gyms across the country and released a series of popular workout videos, including the famous “Sweatin’ to the Oldies” series.

Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1948, Simmons struggled with his weight during his youth, tipping the scales at 268 pounds when he graduated high school. Determined to make a change, he adopted a healthier lifestyle that combined moderate eating with energetic exercise. He later attended Florida State University, where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in art before moving to Los Angeles in the ’70s.

Initially working as a waiter in Beverly Hills, Simmons soon opened a series of gyms aimed at helping those who were not already in peak physical condition. His empathetic and motivational approach helped millions of people lose weight and embrace a healthier lifestyle.

Simmons’ death comes just one day after he took to social media to thank his fans for their birthday wishes. “Thank you… I never got so many messages about my birthday in my life!” Simmons wrote on Facebook. “I am sitting here writing emails. Have a most beautiful rest of your Friday. Love, Richard.”

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that no foul play is suspected and that they are investigating his death as a natural cause. Simmons’ spokesperson confirmed that an investigation is still ongoing.

Simmons’ website describes him as “one of the world’s most revered and iconic fitness personalities,” having dedicated over 40 years to helping people improve their health through balanced eating and exercise. His unique blend of humor and serious dedication made fitness accessible and fun for countless individuals.

Richard Simmons’ legacy as a fitness pioneer and motivational figure will be remembered by many who were inspired by his energetic spirit and unwavering dedication to health and wellness.

