Snoop Dogg Teams Up with Newport’s Carolyn Rafaelian to Launch Lovechild, a Jewelry Brand with Heart

Snoop Dogg is taking his iconic swagger to new heights with the launch of his fine jewelry brand, Lovechild. Teaming up with Newport’s Carolyn Rafaelian, the visionary behind Metal Alchemist and former Alex & Ani founder, the duo has created a bold new collection rooted in love, intention, and American craftsmanship.

The new brand, unveiled in partnership with Larry Jackson’s creative and media company gamma., is all about wearable empowerment. Every piece of Lovechild jewelry is designed and crafted in Rhode Island, proudly bearing the title of “The Jewelry Capital of the World™.” Rafaelian’s Metal Alchemist studio employs proprietary techniques and eco-conscious practices to infuse each piece with a meaningful energy that promotes clarity, positivity, and, of course, love.

“Lovechild is truly special to me because it reflects the things I believe in deeply,” Rafaelian said. “When Larry Jackson at gamma. connected Snoop and me, it was pure creative chemistry. We’re channeling intention, energy, and legacy into every piece—crafted to be passed down as more than just jewelry but as a movement of love and purpose.”

Jewelry That Speaks

The collection is unapologetically unisex, offering timeless designs in multiple sizes and styles. Crafted from clean, precious metals and built to last generations, Lovechild pieces are made for daily wear. From its sleek metalwork to eco-friendly packaging, every element of the brand echoes its commitment to quality, sustainability, and heritage.

Powerhouse Partnership

The collaboration between Rafaelian and Snoop Dogg was orchestrated by gamma., which provided the resources and creative freedom to bring this vision to life. The partnership reflects a shared mission to create jewelry that transcends aesthetics, empowering wearers while redefining luxury.

For Rafaelian, who revolutionized the jewelry world with Alex & Ani, the venture marks another milestone in her legacy of blending design with meaning. Snoop, ever the innovator, continues to expand his empire, proving yet again there’s no realm he can’t conquer.

Lovechild is now available at www.snoop.love, making it easier than ever to wear your heart on your sleeve—or your fingers, wrists, and neck.

This isn’t just jewelry; it’s a movement. Get ready to fall in love.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

