Shannen Doherty, Iconic ‘90210’ and ‘Charmed’ Star, Dies at 53

Shannen Doherty, who captivated audiences as Brenda Walsh on the high school drama “Beverly Hills, 90210,” passed away on Saturday at the age of 53 after a prolonged battle with breast cancer.

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease,” said Doherty’s publicist, Leslie Sloane.

Best known for her roles in “Beverly Hills, 90210” and “Charmed,” Doherty’s career began as a child actor, but she rose to fame in the early ’90s as Brenda Walsh in the Aaron Spelling-produced teen drama. Her portrayal of the bright-eyed high school student made her a household name.

Doherty’s film credits include “Heathers,” “Mallrats,” and “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back.” She returned to television in another Spelling-helmed series, “Charmed,” playing the role of Prue Halliwell, a good witch.

The statement concluded, “The devoted daughter, sister, aunt, and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace.”

