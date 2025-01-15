Jay Leno Steps Up to Support Los Angeles First Responders Amid Devastating Wildfires

Part-time Newport resident and former late-night talk show host, Jay Leno, has once again proven his dedication to community service during a crisis. At 74 years old, Leno is using his own 1941 American LaFrance fire truck to bring relief to those working tirelessly to fight the destructive wildfires that have ravaged parts of Southern California.

On Monday, January 13, Leno took a break from his usual routine to serve first responders in the Pacific Palisades area, where fierce winds and fires have caused widespread destruction. Speaking with CNN’s Anderson Cooper in an impromptu interview, Leno revealed his method of support. “We’re cooking for the crew,” he explained. “We’ve got a big barbecue going. They’re all getting boxed lunches, so we figured let’s get some hot food.”

The comedian, known for his car collection, added a touch of humor to the situation, saying, “It’s good to have your own fire truck when you live in LA.” He has been driving the vintage truck to various relief sites, offering not just food but moral support to the firefighters and volunteers working long hours.

“It’s unbelievable”: Broadcasting legend Jay Leno talks to Anderson about the devastation from the fires around Los Angeles and says “we’ll get through it.” pic.twitter.com/sroohuPeKP — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) January 14, 2025

Leno, who also volunteered at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Sunday, January 12, expressed his admiration for the sense of community he’s seen during the disaster. “It’s unbelievable. It’s the biggest natural disaster… it’s literally on that scale,” he said, comparing it to the devastation of 9/11. “It’s 10,000 buildings. If you drove all day, you couldn’t see 10,000 buildings.”

The damage from the ongoing wildfires is staggering, with entire neighborhoods wiped out, including the Pacific Palisades, which Leno described as “not existing” and unlikely to be rebuilt for at least five or six years.

Despite the widespread destruction, Leno remains optimistic, emphasizing the collective strength of the Los Angeles community. “We’ll get through it; we always do,” he said.

In a video shared by Los Angeles Fire Department Public Information Officer Erik Scott, Leno can be seen serving barbecue to firefighters who are working around the clock to contain the fires. Scott praised Leno’s contributions, writing on social media, “We’re grateful for his kindness & the support from our community during this challenging time.”

Amid the #PalisadesFire, actor @jayleno stopped by to serve meals to #firefighters coming off the line. We’re grateful for his kindness & the support from our community during this challenging time. #LAFD #CommunitySupport pic.twitter.com/A5BQUgseN5 — Erik Scott (@PIOErikScott) January 14, 2025

