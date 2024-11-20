Jay Leno Injured in 60-Foot Fall

Jay Leno has proven once again that nothing can stop him—not even a 60-foot fall.

The 74-year-old former Tonight Show host turned heads at his latest comedy gig sporting an eye patch, a bruised face, and a broken wrist after an impromptu shortcut to dinner turned into a disaster.

While staying at a Hampton Inn in Pennsylvania before a Pittsburgh show, Leno decided to skip the mile-and-a-half walk down the road and opted for a more “direct” route—down a steep hill.

“I’m a little beat up,” Leno quipped to Inside Edition. “I fell 60 feet. Boom, boom, boom, boom.”

The comedian said he hit several rocks on the way down, leaving him “all black and blue” and with a finger missing a nail. A rock also struck him in the eye, forcing him to wear an eye patch.

When asked if he was worried about his vision, Leno shrugged it off. “It’ll be fine. I’m not worried about it,” he said.

Amazingly, Leno went on stage just three hours later to perform for a packed house. “When you’ve got 2,600 people waiting on you, the show must go on,” he told TMZ.

This latest mishap adds to Leno’s growing list of injuries in recent years.

In early 2023, he suffered broken ribs, a collarbone, and cracked kneecaps after being knocked off his motorcycle. Just months before that, he endured severe burns when a fire broke out in his garage, leaving him hospitalized with injuries to his face, chest, and hands.

Ever the optimist, Leno laughed off his bad luck. “The great thing about this age is you don’t learn from your mistakes,” he joked. “You just keep doing the same stupid thing.”



