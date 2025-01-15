Celebrating a Remarkable Sale: 10 Hillside Ct, East Greenwich

The Dowd Team at Keller Williams Coastal announced the sale of 10 Hillside Ct, East Greenwich, for an impressive $1,050,000. Represented by Kelsey Martin, this exceptional transaction showcases the expertise and dedication that define their team. Lori DelSesto with RE/MAX was the listing agent.

A Luxury Residence in Fry Brook

Situated in The Residences at Fry Brook, a distinguished 55+ adult community, this property exemplifies luxury and convenience. Designed as a single-family, one-level home with the added benefits of condo amenities, the residence offers access to a community pool and clubhouse—a perfect blend of privacy and social living.

From the moment you step into the welcoming front foyer, you’re greeted by an ambiance of elegance and comfort. The home’s 9 to 14-foot ceilings and hardwood flooring throughout create an expansive, bright atmosphere. A versatile living room with French doors offers potential as a private office, flex space, or even a third bedroom, catering to a variety of lifestyles.

The spacious family room, complete with a cozy gas fireplace, seamlessly connects to the eat-in kitchen and dining area, making it an ideal setting for gatherings. Adding a touch of charm, the sunlit, heated Florida room is perfect for year-round enjoyment.

Exceptional Living Spaces

The split floor plan prioritizes privacy and luxury. The primary suite is a retreat, featuring brand-new carpeting, two large walk-in closets, two additional hanging closets, and a dedicated vanity area. The ensuite primary bath is a haven for relaxation, offering a whirlpool tub, separate walk-in shower, private water closet, and double sinks.

The secondary bedroom doesn’t compromise on comfort, boasting a walk-in closet and full en suite bath. Practical touches, such as a separate laundry room with washer and dryer and a full basement ready for finishing, enhance the home’s functionality. A full Generac generator provides peace of mind by ensuring uninterrupted power.

Conveniently located off South County Trail and Middle Road, the residence offers easy highway access while maintaining a serene, community-focused environment. This home is a dream come true for those seeking a luxurious and comfortable lifestyle.

About Kelsey Martin

Born and raised in Rhode Island, Kelsey Martin embodies the Ocean State’s vibrant spirit. A 2018 graduate of the University of Rhode Island with a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies and a minor in Business, Kelsey has dedicated her career to helping others and making a positive community impact.

Real estate runs deep in Kelsey’s family. Inspired by her twin sister, Ellen Oaklund, Kelsey embarked on her real estate journey in 2022, joining The Dowd Team. Her clients value her positive and upbeat attitude, exceptional communication skills, and unwavering dedication to achieving their real estate goals.

