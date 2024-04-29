Kent’s Alignment and Dwyer’s Point Garage are Hiring Automotive Technicians / Mechanics: Salary Range of $100,000 to $110,000 Yearly

Job Title: Automotive Technician/Mechanic

Company: Kent’s Alignment and Dwyer’s Point Garage

Location: Newport, RI

Salary: $100,000 to $110,000 Yearly

Benefits: Medical, Paid Time Off

Employment Type: Full-Time

Job Description:

Kent’s Alignment and Dwyer’s Point Garage are currently seeking dedicated and skilled Automotive Technicians/Mechanics to join their team. As an Automotive Technician/Mechanic, you will play a crucial role in assisting clients with vehicle maintenance, performance, and appearance issues. Responsibilities include engaging with clients to understand vehicle performance and history, conducting thorough inspections of mechanical and electronic components, diagnosing issues, and discussing potential solutions with clients.

Key Responsibilities:

Inspecting mechanical components and engines of vehicles

Diagnosing problems using manual and computerized diagnostic methods

Explaining mechanical issues and potential solutions to clients

Planning work and testing procedures utilizing charts, experience, and organizational methods

Testing parts and systems to ensure proper functionality

Ensuring thorough inspection of all critical parts

Performing basic automotive care tasks such as oil changes and tire rotations

Repairing or replacing worn, old, or defective parts

Modifying vehicles to meet client specifications, when feasible

Company Description:

Kent’s Alignment and Dwyer’s Point Garage are established, full-service automotive repair shops equipped with state-of-the-art equipment, diagnostics, and alignment tools. They are committed to providing top-notch service to their clients.

Why Work Here?

Join the team and be part of a great working environment. They offer excellent pay based on experience, along with profit sharing for customer-oriented professionals.

If you have the necessary skills and a passion for automotive repair, you’re invited to apply and become an integral part of the team!

Email: dwyer.frank@gmail.com or call 401.846.5700

