Job Fair at Naval Station Newport MWR on Wednesday, April 13

Come be a part of the Naval Station Newport team!
HIRING FAIR for Morale, Welfare & Recreation (MWR) & Child & Youth Program (CYP) on Wednesday, April 13
Full time and flexible hours (perfect for students)!
Open to the general public!
Interviews on-site!
Year-round & summer jobs available!
LOCATION: 1297 Bushnell St. Middletown, RI 02842 (School Age Care Building)
WHEN: Wednesday, April 13 from 12 to 6 p.m.
QUESTIONS: (401) 841-4992
Available Positions:
• Child & Youth Assistants (infant, toddler, preschool & school age care)
• Lifeguard
• Coffee Barista
• Rec Assistants for Marina, Bowling, Fitness, & Liberty
• Bowling Equipment Repair
• Group Exercise Instructor
• Sailing Instructor
• Cook
• Food Service Worker
• Food Runner
Applicants must bring:
All Jobs:
• Resume – with complete mailing addresses for employers & education
• Copy of DD-214 (if applicable)
• State Issued Birth Certificate or Unexpired Passport
• Non U.S. Citizens – Permanent Resident Card
• Two Reference Letters – dated & signed
Spouse Preference:
• Copy of Military Members Orders
Child & Youth:
• Copy of HS Diploma or College
Transcripts
Fitness Instructors:
• Copy of Certifications
Lifeguard:
• Copy of AED, CPR, First Aid & Lifeguard Certifications
All jobs are for 18 years old and older, lifeguards & food runners can be 16 years old and older.
Can’t make it to the Hiring Fair, apply online at USAJobs.gov.
