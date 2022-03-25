Job Fair at Naval Station Newport MWR on Wednesday, April 13

Come be a part of the Naval Station Newport team!

HIRING FAIR for Morale, Welfare & Recreation (MWR) & Child & Youth Program (CYP) on Wednesday, April 13

Full time and flexible hours (perfect for students)!

Open to the general public!

Interviews on-site!

Year-round & summer jobs available!

LOCATION: 1297 Bushnell St. Middletown, RI 02842 (School Age Care Building)

WHEN: Wednesday, April 13 from 12 to 6 p.m.

QUESTIONS: (401) 841-4992

Available Positions:

• Child & Youth Assistants (infant, toddler, preschool & school age care)

• Lifeguard

• Coffee Barista

• Rec Assistants for Marina, Bowling, Fitness, & Liberty

• Bowling Equipment Repair

• Group Exercise Instructor

• Sailing Instructor

• Cook

• Food Service Worker

• Food Runner

Applicants must bring:

All Jobs:

• Resume – with complete mailing addresses for employers & education

• Copy of DD-214 (if applicable)

• State Issued Birth Certificate or Unexpired Passport

• Non U.S. Citizens – Permanent Resident Card

• Two Reference Letters – dated & signed

Spouse Preference:

• Copy of Military Members Orders

Child & Youth:

• Copy of HS Diploma or College

Transcripts

Fitness Instructors:

• Copy of Certifications

Lifeguard:

• Copy of AED, CPR, First Aid & Lifeguard Certifications

All jobs are for 18 years old and older, lifeguards & food runners can be 16 years old and older. Can’t make it to the Hiring Fair, apply online at USAJobs.gov.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!