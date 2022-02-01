LILA DELMAN COMPASS SELLS BEAVERTAIL ROAD HOME FOR $3,875,000

Lila Delman Compass sees a strong start to 2022 with the record sale ‘Wishing Rocks,’ 354 Beavertail Road, Jamestown for $3,875,000. According to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, this marks the highest sale in Jamestown and one of the top three sales in Newport County year-to-date.* Lila Delman Compass Sales Associate Nancy Cresser represented the seller and facilitated for the buyer in this transaction.

“I was privileged to have the opportunity to sell ‘Wishing Rocks’, a beautiful and much beloved Jim Estes designed home, sited on 3.5 acres with stunning views overlooking Narragansett Bay and southwest towards the open ocean,” commented Nancy Cresser. “It was a pleasure to work with the original owners and to connect them to buyers who fell in love with the views, superior craftsmanship, and architecture of the home.”

‘Wishing Rocks’, a waterfront home privately sited off of Beavertail Road, offers an incredible 180 feet of water frontage. This elegant and timeless four bedroom, three and one half bath home has won numerous awards and has been featured in several design publications. Distinguished by an elongated gambrel roof and truncated tower, the house is situated to face the southwest towards the open ocean and Block Island for dramatic views and gorgeous sunsets. The spacious foyer is flanked by the kitchen and dining area that lead to a graceful curved staircase. The two story living room is magnificent with an impressive stone fireplace and gorgeous board and batten ceiling spanning across to the 2nd floor hallway and above the foyer. The primary bedroom enjoys stunning panoramic views, a spa-like bathroom, and balcony. Two additional bedrooms, a full bath, an office space, and bonus room complete the second floor. ‘Wishing Rocks’ is extremely well built, impeccably maintained, and energy efficient with radiant heat and solar panels. Out side the property is adorned with lovely grounds, gardens, stone walls and two pathways to the beach.

