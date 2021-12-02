RIP Maria A. Costa

Maria A. Costa, age 93, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on November 24, 2021 at Grand Islander Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late Luis D. Costa.

Maria was born in the Azores to the late Jose Perra Pinheiro and Anna Angos (Silvia) Pinheiro. Maria is survived by her daughter Olga Ventura and her husband John Ventura, her son Joe Costa and his wife Sue, both of Middletown, her five grandchildren: Nelia Almeida, John Ventura, Joseph Costa, Christine Gross, and Nina Longley, and five great-grandchildren; Huntley Almeida, John Gross, Tyler Gross, Lucas Longley, and Eva Longley.

Maria is preceded in death by husband Luis Costa and several siblings.

A private family funeral will be held at Jesus Saviour Church. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Beacon Hospice or to the Grand Islander Nursing Home.

