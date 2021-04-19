Marjorie Taylor Greene to introduce resolution to expel Maxine Waters from Congress

QAnon Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene on Sunday announced that she plans to introduce a resolution to expel Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters from Congress for her “continual incitement of violence on innocent American people.”

Green targeted Waters for speaking to protesters at a demonstration in Brooklyn Center, Minn., on Saturday.

Waters told demonstrators to “stay in the street” and become “more confrontational” and to “make sure that they know that we mean business,” if Derek Chauvin is not found guilty of killing George Floyd.

“I hope we’re going to get a verdict that will say guilty, guilty, guilty,” Waters said. “And if we don’t, we cannot go away.”

Green took social media to go after the California Democrat on Sunday.

“After traveling across state lines to incite riots, her orders recorded on video last night at the Brooklyn Center, directly led to more violence and a drive by shooting on National Guardsmen in Minnesota early this morning,” Greene tweeted.

“Very soon I’ll be introducing a resolution to expel @RepMaxineWaters from Congress for her continual incitement of violence on innocent American people. Rep Waters is a danger to our society.”

In February, Greene was stripped of her committee from assignments on the education and budget committees because of violent and incendiary comments she’s made, including her endorsement of the assassination of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

