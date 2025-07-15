Rogers High School Grad Domonick Knight Fatally Shot By Fall River Police During Mental Health Crisis

A community is grieving after 38-year-old Domonick Knight, a former Newport resident and Rogers High School football standout, was shot and killed by police early Tuesday morning during a mental health crisis at his home in Fall River.

According to police, Knight’s family called 911 just after 1:30 a.m. to report that he was armed and threatening to harm himself. Officers arrived at the Langley Street duplex and began evacuating nearby residents. Family members continued to call, desperate for help.

A trained crisis negotiator tried for nearly an hour to reach Knight through phone calls, text messages, and a loudspeaker, but received no response. Police say that around 3:15 a.m., members of the Emergency Services Unit breached the front door after failed communication attempts and were met with gunfire from the top of the stairs. Officers returned fire, then deployed a flashbang to distract him.

Inside, they found Knight with a short-barreled rifle and a handgun. He had been shot in the head. Authorities have not confirmed whether he was struck by police gunfire, although the police fired a barrage of shots.

Knight was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Knight, a husband and father of four, was remembered by loved ones as a kind, funny, and humble man who had served in the military. His family says he called police for help — not harm — and are now raising funds for his funeral and to seek legal support.

https://gofund.me/e875b4be

“Domonick Cornwallace Knight deserved to be given a chance, a helping hand, and a caring environment,” said his daughter Nieema.

The incident is under investigation by the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.





*WARNINNG*

Fall River Police have released a very disturbing video of the incident





Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!