Middletown Voters Narrowly Approve $190 Million School Bond

Middletown voters narrowly approved a $190 million school bond Tuesday to build new facilities for grades 6-12 on the Gaudet School property.

The unofficial results show the referendum passing by only 120 votes. 51.5% to 48.5%.

The construction and groundbreaking is set to start in Spring 2025, with the ribbon cutting in Fall 2027.

The bond will fund two schools with separate, distinct entrances creating a new combined middle-high school.

The project:

Serves about 1,100 students, grades 6-12

Features about 200,000 square feet of educational space, including state-of-the-art flexible classrooms

No displacement of any classrooms as single-phase construction, with no interruptions to learning

Allows for room for future expansion

Built for the schools of today and the next 50 years plus

