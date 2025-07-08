Rhode Island Updates ‘Revenge Porn’ Law to Include AI-Generated Deepfakes

Rhode Island has strengthened its “revenge porn” statute to include sexually explicit images created with artificial intelligence, closing a growing loophole in the fight against digital exploitation.

The new law, championed by Rep. Jason Knight (D-Barrington, Warren), took effect immediately upon being signed July 2. It expands the 2018 law banning nonconsensual sharing of explicit images to now cover content digitally created or altered — commonly known as deepfakes.

“Victims of technically enabled sexual exploitation have no involvement in the making of any of this material and of course, gave no consent,” Knight said. “Once the images are shared, there’s no way to take them back, so the harm is permanent.”

Knight added that while celebrities and politicians were once the primary targets of deepfake pornography, the technology is now so accessible that private individuals are also falling victim. “Deepfake porn is a heinous criminal act,” he said. “It should be subject to the laws that prohibit the distribution of sexually exploitative material.”

The legislation (2025-H 5046) was modeled in part on a similar law passed in New York and is part of a growing national trend. As of June 2024, 27 states had enacted measures targeting AI-generated sexual exploitation.

The Senate version (2025-S 0136) was sponsored by Sen. Elaine J. Morgan (R-Hopkinton, Charlestown, Exeter, Richmond, West Greenwich) and passed the General Assembly on June 20.

