Newport’s International Tennis Hall of Fame to lose annual ATP Tournament after 2024

The International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport will lose its annual ATP 250 Tournament after 2024, the organization announced Wednesday.

The annual Hall of Fame Open will take place in Newport as scheduled from July 14-21, 2024 before its retirement.

In addition to Newport, Atlanta and Lyon will also lose their tournaments. Dallas, Doha and Munich will join the ATP 500.

“World-class tennis has been part of the fabric of Newport for nearly 150 years and will continue to have an ongoing presence at the International Tennis Hall of Fame,” said ITHF CEO Dan Faber. “The ITHF is actively exploring the opportunities to host new professional tennis events in Newport. In addition, we will continue to strengthen our digital programming, museum and visitor experience, worldwide presence, and presentation of the Ultimate Honor in Tennis – induction into the Hall of Fame.”

The ITHF’s current ATP 250 tournament sanction will be retired at the conclusion of the 2024 Infosys Hall of Fame Open. The announcement coincides with a broader drive by the ATP Tour to enhance the overall tournament calendar, under its OneVision strategic plan.

“As professional tennis in Newport enters a new chapter in 2025, the ATP looks forward to continuing to work with the International Tennis Hall of Fame, one of our sport’s most historic venues, in the years ahead,” said Eric Starelli, Executive Vice President, ATP Americas.

