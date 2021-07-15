New Los Angeles County health order requires masks indoors regardless of vaccination status

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced Thursday it will once again require everyone to wear masks inside, even those who are fully vaccinated. The mandate means everyone will again be required to mask up when entering any indoor public establishment, including retail shops, grocery stores, bars, nightclubs, restaurants and workplaces.

The county previously only recommended mask-wearing indoors.

Dr. Muntu Davis said during a virtual press conference Thursday that the order goes into effect this Saturday at 11:59 p.m.

LA County had more than 400 hospitalized with Covid on Thursday, and another 1,537 infections were confirmed, marking the seventh consecutive day of new cases topping 1,000.

The current seven-day average rate of daily new cases in the county is now at 7.1 cases per 100,000 residents.

LA County’s overall Covid death toll is 24,566 with 1,262,578 total cases

