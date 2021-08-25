New Pickleball Court Hours Set to Go into Effect in Newport

As the popularity of Pickleball continues to grow, Newport Recreation is putting into place new court hours in order to better manage demand and mitigate the neighborhood impacts of what has become one of the City of Newport’s most popular sports.

Beginning Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, City Pickleball courts will be open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Sundays and 8:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

Players are also being asked to limit play to 1 hour if others are waiting, not to abuse nets or other equipment, and to be mindful of neighbors by keeping noise to a minimum.

Signage will be posted at pickleball courts informing players of the new policies, and other general court rules will also apply, including:

No amplified sound (i.e. music, sound systems)

No use of residential/commercial equipment (i.e. shovels, leaf blowers, etc…)

No food, glass, or alcoholic beverages allowed on the courts

No pets allowed in the court area

No skateboards, skates, bicycles, or lawn chairs

More information on Newport Recreation programs can be found on the City’s website at www.CityofNewport.com/Recreation

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!