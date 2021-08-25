RIP Peter James Oatway

Peter James Oatway, 61, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away at home on August 22, 2021 surrounded by several of his siblings and his beloved mother.

Peter was born in Newport, RI to the late Robert A. Oatway, Sr. and Mary Ellen (LaPierre) Fatulli.

Peter was an avid fisherman and loved being on the ocean. He started his career in the commercial fishing industry at a very young age. He could often be found down on the docks of Aquidneck Lobster, owned by his stepfather, the late Ronnie Fatulli. He was a devoted lover of all animals and really enjoyed riding his scooter around Newport and Middletown passing out dog treats to every dog he would come across. Peter helped care for his mother and stepfather over the last several years.

Peter is survived by his mother, Mary Ellen Fatulli, his brothers Robert A. Oatway, Jr., (Gail) of Smithfield, Thomas Oatway of Newport, William Oatway (Amy) of Jamestown, Bruce Oatway of Maui, HI, and beloved sister, Janet Fatulli of Newport. He also leaves his cousins, Jacqueline LaPierre-Busardo (Rick), and Jay LaPierre (Maureen).

Peter is preceded in death by his father, Robert A. Oatway, Sr., his stepfather, Ronald R. Fatulli, his cousins, Michael LaPierre and Jeffrey LaPierre, and his aunt and uncle, Elizabeth and Harold LaPierre.

Peter’s family would like to thank the Hope Hospice and Palliative Care Nursing Staff for their professionalism and compassion.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at 10:00 AM in St. Lucy’s Catholic Church, 909 West Main Road, Middletown, RI. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Peter’s name to The Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, RI 02842.

