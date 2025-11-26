REEL DUMMIES: Three Massachusetts Men Busted With With Massive Haul of Illegal Fish in Newport

Rhode Island Environmental Police busted three Massachusetts men last week after officers discovered a staggering haul of illegal fish during a check in Newport — and the numbers are jaw-dropping even by poaching standards.

According to officials, the trio was caught with 48 tautog — 47 of them undersized — and 21 black sea bass, 20 of which were also below legal size. None of the men could produce a valid Rhode Island saltwater fishing license, and their cooler full of contraband didn’t exactly help their case.

Environmental Police Officers seized the entire catch and, in a rare bit of good luck, managed to return many of the live fish back to the water.

The boat’s owner wasn’t so fortunate — he was arrested on the spot, will face charges in District Court, and was hit with additional citations for multiple boating-safety violations.

Officials said the bust is another reminder of why enforcing Rhode Island’s fishing regulations is critical to keeping local fisheries healthy.

Anyone who spots suspected poaching or unsafe behavior on the water is urged to call the 24/7 enforcement line at 401-222-3070.

