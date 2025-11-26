Audrain Gobbles Another Newport Classic — Just in Time for Thanksgiving: Anthony’s Seafood Swallowed Whole

Welp… here we go again. Another chunk of Newport’s “heritage” just got swallowed up — and you don’t need three guesses to know who did the chewing.

Anthony’s Seafood — a true Aquidneck Island lifer dating back to 1956 — has officially been gobbled by Audrain’s Heritage Restaurant Group, just in time for Turkey Day.

Anthony’s began nearly 70 years ago as a no-frills wholesale lobster outfit on Spring Wharf. Fast-forward to May 2025, when Audrain conveniently launched Newport Seafood Market basically across the street from Anthony’s. Just a coincidence, we’re sure.

Call it consolidation, call it empire-building, call it whatever helps you sleep at night — but Audrain chief Nick Schorsch just added another local landmark to his ever-expanding menu.

The New York/Philly transplant blew into Newport roughly a decade ago and has been collecting businesses like limited-edition figurines ever since. Audrain’s Heritage Restaurant Group now has its tentacles wrapped around La Forge, Brick Alley Pub, Newport Craft Beer, Red Parrot, Flo’s Clam Shacks, The Reef, Amano Pizza, Newport Lobster Company, La Costa Lobster and Tacos, Wally Weiners, Newport Life Magazine, Hilltop Inn, The Cluck House, The Cluck Truck, Scales & Shells, Jo’s Bistro, Glorious Affairs Catering — plus the entire Easton’s Beach food setup — all on top of the broader Audrain auto/motorsport/hospitality ecosystem.

Newport’s once-charming seaside vibe is being quietly steamrolled into a corporate theme park, with beloved institutions disappearing under the “heritage” label like vintage signs in a pawn shop. Each new acquisition feels less like a business deal and more like annexation by pen stroke.

No sale price has surfaced — but the tab for Newport’s authenticity just keeps going up.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!