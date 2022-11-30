Obituary: Carol Joy Smith (1943-2022)

Carol Joy (Hanson) Smith, age 79, passed away, November 28, 2022, peacefully at the Miriam Hospital after a long courageous battle with ALS. She was the beloved wife of Gerald Smith; they were married for 43 years.

Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Dr. F. Charles Hanson, Capt. USNR Medical Corps., and the late Grace (Williamson) Hanson; and the sister of Harle Hope Tinney, the former owner of Belcourt Castle in Newport, RI. Carol graduated Cum Laude from Classical High School and Cum Laude from the University of New Hampshire. She was elected a member of the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the Honor Society Caucus of Phi Beta Kappa, Phi Kappa Phi, Sigma Xi, and Omicron Delta Kappa.

She had teaching certificates in various states including a Lifetime Teaching Certificate in Massachusetts. Carol taught elementary school, adult education, and English as a second language. She was fluent in seven languages. Kindness and concern for her students were always of paramount concern to her. Carol was an accomplished pianist and composer who made her concert performance debut at age 15, a gifted award-winning poet, a writer who wrote numerous items published in various newspapers, and a research consultant.

She enjoyed walking long distances (Providence to Newport, for example) and mountain climbing (Colorado, New Hampshire, etc.) with her husband. She was a world traveler and flew over Mt. Everest.

Carol supported the arts and charities. She was very appreciative of the kindness and generosity extended to her during her lifetime, especially during her long struggle with ALS.

Her funeral services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to ALS Association Rhode Island Chapter, 2374 Post Rd #103, Warwick, RI 02886.

For online condolences, www.pontarellimarinofunerals.com

