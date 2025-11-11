Obituary: Dr. Odie William Hilton Jr. (1931-2025)

Dr. O. William “Bill” Hilton, Jr., a distinguished educator, psychologist, and lifelong advocate for inclusive education, passed away on November 10, 2025 in Newport, RI.

He divided his time between Newport, Rhode Island, and San Juan, Puerto Rico—two places he dearly loved and called home.

Born on February 6, 1931, in West Chester, Pennsylvania, Bill was the son of the late Odie William Hilton, Sr., and Lillie (Key) Hilton. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 34 years, Imogene (Hatcher) Hilton, with whom he shared a life grounded in faith, service, and compassion.

Dr. Hilton earned his undergraduate degree from Cheyney State University, followed by a master’s degree in psychology and special education from Lesley University, and later, a doctorate in educational administration and psychology from Nova Southeastern University.

In 1960, Bill and Imogene moved to Newport, newly married and ready to make a difference in their community. While Imogene began teaching first grade at Coggeshall School, Bill took on a groundbreaking role—establishing Newport’s first self-contained special education class for “educable” students. His work opened doors for generations of children who had previously been overlooked in the public school system.

Over the next three decades, Dr. Hilton became a driving force in shaping special education across Rhode Island. He led the regionalization of services for Middletown, Portsmouth, Tiverton, Little Compton, and Jamestown, helping to craft legislation and cooperative programs that set a new standard for inclusivity. He served as the regional administrator for 29 of his 30 years in public education.

Dr. Hilton’s passion for education extended to Salve Regina University, where he taught and mentored future educators as a cooperating teacher, adjunct professor, and later, as Director of Student Teacher Placement. He also served multiple terms on the Newport School Committee, where he helped shape local education policy and championed equitable learning opportunities for all students. After retiring from public education, he joined the Eckerd Foundation as Regional Administrator for its Northeast Wilderness Program, continuing his lifelong commitment to supporting young people and families.

In his later years, Dr. Hilton continued to serve the community he loved, working part-time as Director of Operations for Looking Upwards, an organization dedicated to helping children and adults of all abilities realize their potential and live fulfilling, independent lives.

A proud Navy veteran of the Korean War, Dr. Hilton served four years aboard aircraft carriers out of Boston as a supply clerk, traveling to Scandinavia, the United Kingdom, the Mediterranean, and South America on goodwill tours.

Outside of his professional life, Dr. Hilton was a man of adventure and curiosity. With the encouragement of close friends, he took up skiing at age 67—and within a year was skiing the Swiss Alps. His love of travel took him across Europe, the Caribbean, and Latin America. He especially cherished his time in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, where he made his home in later years.

Dr. Hilton’s life was guided by faith, perseverance, and a deep belief in the potential of every individual. Trinity Episcopal Church in Newport held a special place in his heart. He was deeply proud to serve as a member of the congregation and was honored as the first person of color to serve on the church’s vestry in its 300-year history.

He is survived by his daughter, Karen (Hilton) Gallimore; his aunt Hazetta (Key) Bagby; cherished nieces and nephews Carmenlita Hampton Scott (James Scott), Hugh Hampton, Gary Hampton, Allen Johnson, Wistar “Star” (Langhorne) Hardison (R. Damion Hardison); Carlton Hatcher (Carolyn (Taylor) Hatcher), Duane Hatcher (Robin (Harris) Hatcher) and Gerald Hatcher; and many beloved relatives, colleagues, and friends who will forever remember him as a generous, thoughtful, and kind gentleman.

He was predeceased by his parents, Odie William Hilton, Sr. and Lillie (Key) Hilton; his parents-in-law, Joseph and Emma (Smith) Hatcher; his wife, Imogene; his companion, Mary Connolly; his son-in-law, Ronald Gallimore; his sisters Jane Hampton, Mary Lou McGill, and Audrey Langhorne, and several cherished extended family members.

Professional and Civic Affiliations:

Board of Governors, Newport Hospital • Board of Governors and Former Trustee, Bradley Hospital • Newport Preservation Society • Redwood Library • Alpha Phi Alpha International Fraternity • Former Member, Newport Yacht Club • Marquis Who’s Who in America and in the East • Former House Chair, Linderhof Golf & Country Club • Progreso Latino • Newport Charter Commission (2007) • Newport County Mental Health Center • Newport Art Museum • Special Education Directors Association • Superintendents Association

At Dr. Hilton’s request, there will be no visiting hours.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, November 15, 2025 at Trinity Church, 1 Queen Anne Square, Newport, at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at Trinity Cemetery, 367 East Main Rd, Portsmouth.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Looking Upwards Endowment Fund, P.O. Box 4289, Middletown, RI 02842, lookingupwards.org. or to Trinity Church Building Fund, trinitynewport.org.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!