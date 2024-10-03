Obituary: Elizabeth Trainor (1935-2024)

Elizabeth Atlee Trainor, born on July 9, 1935, passed away peacefully as a resident of Neptune Beach, Florida. Formerly of Middletown, Rhode Island, Elizabeth was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. Elizabeth was predeceased by her devoted husband, Robert W. Trainor, with whom she shared 51 wonderful years of marriage, and by her daughter, Susan A. Trainor.

Elizabeth dedicated her professional life to serving the Federal Government as a contract negotiator, a role in which she excelled until her retirement. Her career was marked by diligence, integrity, and a commitment to excellence. Beyond her professional achievements, Elizabeth had a profound love for travel. Together with her husband Bob, she explored the world, creating countless memories and stories that will be cherished by her family. She was also an avid golfer, finding joy and companionship on the golf course.

Elizabeth is survived by her loving family: daughter Donna Witkowski and her husband Bill, daughter Deborah Viana, daughter Claire Mey and her husband Terry, son Michael Trainor and his wife Katie, and son Daniel Trainor and his wife Jen. She also leaves behind numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren who will forever hold her in their hearts.

Elizabeth’s life was a testament to love, dedication, and the joy of adventure. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her, and her legacy will live on through the many lives she touched.

Calling hours will be on Monday, October 7, 2024 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at Memorial Funeral Home 375 Broadway Newport, RI 02840.

A Committal Service will be held on Tuesday October 8, 2024 at 11:00 am in the chapel at St. Columba Cemetery 465 Brown’s Lane in Middletown In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in Elizabeth’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

