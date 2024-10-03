Salve Regina Honors Athletic Legends at Hall of Fame Induction

Salve Regina University celebrated its legendary tradition of honoring athletic excellence with its annual Athletics Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Sept. 27. Since its founding in 1998, the Hall has been a symbol of athletic pride, paying tribute to athletes, coaches, and contributors who have left their mark on Seahawk history. This year’s honorees, inducted during the Fall Festival and Homecoming Weekend, included Matt Kestler ’99, Lindsay Shorey ’12, Rachel Porter ’13, Abby Tepper ’16, and former head baseball coach Steve Cirella.

It was a feel-good night packed with nostalgia, camaraderie, and a whole lot of Seahawk spirit, as over 100 attendees—including family, alumni, students, and coaches—filled the event to celebrate Salve’s sporting heroes. The evening brought together athletes from different generations, showcasing the tight-knit bonds that define the university’s athletic community.

“There’s a family culture here, and that’s what tonight is all about,” said Ed Habershaw, Salve’s director of athletics communications. “It’s magical when these connections come to life at events like this.”

Matt Kestler ’99: The Iron Man of Salve Football

Kestler, a humble lineman turned Middletown High School football coach, was visibly moved by the honor. “Linemen don’t usually get the spotlight,” he said, choking back emotion. “I was part of something bigger than myself.”

A four-year starter and three-time conference champion during the ’95-’98 seasons, Kestler led the Seahawk football program to glory. “Salve football is in my DNA,” he shared, reflecting on how the program shaped him into a leader both on and off the field. His son now wears his old number 73 at Middletown High, proving Kestler’s legacy lives on.

Lindsay Shorey ’12: The Block Queen

Shorey, the shot-blocking sensation from the women’s basketball team, left her mark in Salve history with 313 career blocks. But for her, the team was everything. “I wouldn’t be here without them,” she said. Shorey now inspires the next generation as a fifth-grade teacher, continuing the lessons of teamwork and dedication she learned at Salve.

Rachel Porter ’13: The Unstoppable Force

Even though Porter spent most of her career on defense, she became the women’s ice hockey team’s all-time leading scorer. Talk about versatility. “Whatever the team needed, I did,” she said, reflecting on the selflessness that drove her to excel. Now a nurse, Porter credits her success to her mother’s unwavering support. “She dragged me all over the place to play hockey,” Porter laughed, “I wouldn’t be here without her.”

Abby Tepper ’16: Dual-Sport Dynamo

Tepper, who excelled in both field hockey and lacrosse, looked back fondly on her time at Salve. Now a college coach herself, she still lives by the relentless drive that fueled her as a student-athlete. “I was always afraid of not making the team, so I pushed myself harder,” she said. Now, she passes on that fire to her athletes at Merrimack College.

Steve Cirella: The Baseball Legend

As Salve’s all-time winningest baseball coach, Cirella had a 318-win career and built an empire that still thrives today. But for him, it wasn’t about the stats. “It’s the relationships I built with the players,” he said.

In a heartwarming twist, Cirella’s son, Eric, has taken over the Salve baseball program, with the father-son duo amassing 614 combined wins. This summer, Steve watched with pride as Eric led the team to its best season ever. “It’s surreal,” he said of their Hall of Fame legacy.

This year’s ceremony was a powerful reminder of Salve Regina’s enduring athletic excellence—where past and present collide, and legacies are born.

