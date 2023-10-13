Obituary: Garrett J. Coyne Jr. (1994-2023)

Garrett J. Coyne Jr., age 28, passed away suddenly on October 5, 2023 in Murrells Inlet, SC.

While working at Melville Ponds Campground in Portsmouth, RI, he met Katelin, who would later become his wife in 2015. They went on to have their two beautiful daughters in March of 2021 and January of 2023.

Garrett followed his dream to become a firefighter and advanced EMT. He served on Bristol Fire Department as well as Tiverton Fire Department before relocating to Midway Fire Rescue located in South Carolina.

Garrett will be remembered for his resiliency, quick wit, dry sense of humor, and being the greatest husband and “girl dad”.

Survivors include his wife, Katelin Coyne; daughters Reagan Mackenzie and Addison Reese; father Garrett J. Coyne, Sr. and his wife Lillian; mother Debbie Jones; brother Austin Coyne; uncle/godfather Christopher Coyne; and grandparents Peter and Connie Coyne.

Services for Garrett will be held at 1:00PM on Monday, October 9th at Holy Cross Faith Episcopal Church. There will be a celebration of life for Garrett in Rhode Island at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the International Association of Fire Fighters Foundation.

Goldfinch Funeral Home and Midway Fire Rescue are serving the family.

