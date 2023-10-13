Exclusive North Kingston Waterfront Estate hits market for $3,950,000

46 Pojac Point Road | North Kingstown, RI | 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, 6,700 square feet | Offered by Residential Properties Ltd. for $3,950,000

Exclusive waterfront estate available!

This elegant private compound sprawls over 6 acres in the coveted Pojac Point area. Built in 2003 to impeccable standards, this residence boasts over 6,700 square feet of spacious, welcoming interiors, featuring 5 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.

Enjoy cinematic experiences in the 800 square foot home theater, a delight for the whole family. As you wander through the home, a sense of serenity and easy living washes over you, complemented by breathtaking water vistas just beyond your window.

Additionally, there’s a separate carriage house with an extra 1,500 square feet of beautifully finished living space, complete with a striking masonry wood-burning fireplace, a second fully equipped kitchen, and a full bathroom. This remarkable space serves as ideal in-law or even nanny quarters, or the ultimate man cave!

Plus, there’s a 30×60 heated pool with a 10×15 spa, offering a picturesque waterfront view. The pool cabana, approximately 300 square feet, features a fully functional kitchen and full bath. Revel in the amenities of a private resort right in the comfort of your own home! Host gatherings, entertain friends and family, and celebrate holidays in style.

This exceptional property is just minutes away from Route 4 and the charming shops and dining spots of downtown East Greenwich.

