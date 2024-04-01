Obituary: Hugh E. Mally (1956-2024)

Hugh E. Mally of Newport and Middletown, RI passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Deerfield Beach, Florida. Born on September 26, 1956, he was the eldest son of the late Thomas and Eleanor (Peterson) Mally of Newport.

Hugh attended Rogers High School and graduated from St Andrew’s, Barrington RI. His prowess on the baseball team helped him secure a place at Brandeis University in Waltham, MA. He went on to attend the Patterson School of Diplomacy at the University of Kentucky where he earned a master’s degree in international business.

Much of Hugh’s career was spent working overseas and he enjoyed life in many countries including Greece, Korea, the Middle East, and the United Kingdom, where he married Christine. He spent much of his early career working with Dryvit before eventually establishing an independent consultancy. While living in Greece he developed his great love of golf and was a member of clubs in Florida as well as Wanumetonomy Golf & Country Club. Wherever he lived, he remained a passionate fan of the New England Patriots, Red Sox, and Bruins.

Hugh is survived by his son Thomas V. Mally; brother Charlie and his daughter Stephanie Andrea; brother Thomas J. (“Pidge”) Mally and his wife Melanie and their sons Cameron and Mathew; and nieces Jenny and Kim Michael, daughters of his predeceased sister Sarah; plus, many Peterson cousins.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2024, from 5:00-7:00 pm at O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, April 5, 2024, at 10:00 am St. Mary’s Church, corner of Spring St & Memorial Blvd, Newport. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Ln, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Jett Foundation whose work empowers families impacted by Duchenne muscular dystrophy, www.jettfoundation.org/donate/.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

