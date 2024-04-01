Obituary: Owen Bradley Cameron (2007-2024)

February 28, 2007 — March 27, 2024

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Owen Bradley Cameron, a vibrant soul who exuded friendliness and acceptance to all who knew him. Owen was born in Mission Viejo, CA, on February 28, 2007, to his loving parents Ginger (Swagerty) and Ian Cameron. Alongside his adoring sister Lydia Cameron, Owen brought joy and light to the lives of those around him.

Throughout his life, Owen was known for his love of hip hop music, high fashion, and stylish tennis shoes. He had a passion for playing video games, chess, and sailing, which brought him immense joy and fulfillment. As an aspiring electrician, he embraced new challenges and opportunities with enthusiasm and determination.

Owen’s love for people of all abilities and walks of life was evident in his participation in Unified volleyball and basketball, where he displayed great skill and sportsmanship. His unique ability to connect with others and his genuine kindness touched the hearts of everyone he encountered.

While the loss of Owen leaves a void in our lives, we choose to remember the joy and light he brought to this world. In his honor, a celebration of life will be held on Thursday April 4, 2024, from 2-6 pm at OceanPointe Christian Church, 66 Valley Rd., Middletown, RI. Friends, family, and all who knew and loved Owen are invited to gather together to share stories, memories, and celebrate his life.

Owen’s bright spirit will forever live on in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing him. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Owen’s memory to Sail Newport (attn. high school sailing teams), https://sailnewport.org/ or the Rhode Island Special Olympics, https://specialolympicsri.org/