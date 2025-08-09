Obituary: Joseph Jennings (1957-2025)

December 19, 1957 — July 28, 2025

Joseph Milton Jennings of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Monday, July 28, 2025, at the age of 67, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born in East Chicago, Indiana, Joe was the beloved son of the late Leroy and Carmelita (Knight) Jennings. He was raised in Hammond, IN, where he attended St. John Bosco School and Bishop Noll Institute before relocating with his family to Portsmouth, Rhode Island. He graduated from Portsmouth High School and attended Salve Regina College in Newport.

Joe is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Catherine (Damaskos) Jennings. He was a devoted brother to Mary Therese Jennings, Patricia Costakos (James), both of Middletown, RI, and Linda Pickering (Joe) of Lebanon, MO. He also held the memory of his late brother, John Jennings, close to his heart. Joe leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews, as well as cousins throughout the Midwest and Delaware.

A master carpenter and dedicated contractor, Joe founded CJ Construction, where his reputation for excellence, precision, and pride in his craft was unmatched. Every project he completed reflected his integrity and commitment to quality.

Joe was an outdoor enthusiast who loved boating, fishing, hunting, camping, and grilling or smoking meals for his family and friends. He had a big personality, an even bigger heart, and a laugh that could light up any room. His kindness and authenticity made him a friend to many, and his friendships-often lifelong-were a true testament to his character. He was a third-degree member of the Knights of Columbus.

Joe was a loyal husband and brother, a cherished uncle, and a treasured friend. His presence will be profoundly missed. His legacy lives on in the meals he cooked, the relationships he nurtured, and the many lives he touched. Joe lived life fully and left us with memories that will keep him with us always.

We have truly lost a great one-and were so lucky to have had him.

May he rest in peace, and may we honor him by living with the same generosity, humor, and integrity that he showed every day.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, August 6th from 4:00-6:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph’s Church, Broadway at Mann Ave, Newport. Burial will follow at St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Ln., Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Potter League for Animals, a cause close to Joe’s heart www.potterleague.org. God gave us animals to help us be more caring and giving human beings – not to just the animals, but to one another.

