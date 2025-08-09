Obituary: Christian Walker (1978-2025)

Christian Aaron Walker, of Newport, known to many as “Chris”, “Mad One”, or “Mad1Had2” passed away after an extended heart illness on July 23, 2025, at the age of 47. Born on February 16, 1978, in Newport, RI to Carol Ann Walker and Daniel T. Buckles. Chris arrived a week after the Blizzard of 1978.

He was a happy, smiling and healthy child who loved to color and draw at an early age. He attended Cranston Calvert School, Thompson Junior High and Rogers High School, all in Newport, where he excelled in Art. Chris’ passion was in Graffiti Art, also known as Street Art, as “Mad One”. He made his mark in the urban culture and began spray painting small and large murals in many different areas throughout the United States. Locally he painted murals for: Salvation Cafe “Tiki Bar” on Broadway, A Newport Harbor Scene at the Firehouse Pizza on Wellington & Thames, murals on Wyndham timeshare properties in Newport and Jamestown, The Lobster Bar and the Landing Restaurant on Thames Street and most recently Battery Park on Van Zandt Avenue as well as various store signs in Newport. Besides his local art Chris also did large murals for Macray’s Seafood in Tiverton, RI, Carney Academy in New Bedford, MA and Guy Fieri’s Tequila Cocina Restaurant in Boston. He was also known for many murals of New York City Skylines, the Boston Harbor and many more.

Chris participated in many of the Annual 3rd EyE Hip Hop and Music Festivals in New Bedford, MA, The Graffiti Hall of Fame in Spanish Harlem, NY and painted murals in Miami, FL for the Art Basel Festival and; at the Burlington, VT festivals. Mad One’s graffiti was published in many graffiti books across the Globe, including “Burning NY”, “Broken Windows: Graffiti NYC”. Chris honed in on his artistic skills to include portraits, landscapes and branched out into the art of tattooing. He was blessed with the Walker family artistic gift and truly embraced it at all levels on all mediums. Chris found art to be very therapeutic, while managing his heart condition of Cardiomyopathy.

Music was his second passion, and it tied in with his painting. He was a DJ for 30 years of his 47 years and was well known and played throughout New England as DJ Mad One. Chris was a part of the UW Urban Warriors from the Bronx, NY, DBM dollars being made from New Bedford, MA, DOA Dopest of all from Newport, RI, TWA the wanted artists from Providence, RI, and the BT Bronx Team. Chris was part of the UW Team that won the mural contest for a tribute to the famous Vaughn Bodé. He also helped create the World-famous Wu-Tang Clan Mural on Canal Street on Staten Island, NY. Some of Chris’ other works of art are in many barbershops, gyms, detail garages, smoke shops and on food trucks, along with designing custom motorcycle paint jobs, helmets, and custom car design wraps.

Chris lived a very full and interesting life, he loved and was loved by many friends, fans and family. He loved the people he painted with and enjoyed learning and teaching young kids and upcoming artists. He had a witty sense of humor which, was infectious to everyone he met. Even as he was failing the last 3 weeks, he made the doctors and staff still laugh.

Christian is survived by his mother, his father and his stepmother, Elizabeth and his siblings, Alexander, Lindsay, Kelsey, Connor and Neal Buckles. He is also survived by his dear friend and soulmate of over 30 years, Roseanna Bowen of Miami, FL. On the Walker side of Christian’s family, he is survived by his uncle, Louis Walker III and his wife Elaine. His cousins, Justin and Kristin Walker, Regina Williford, Thomas Matthews, Dr. Desireé Williford, Kayla Soares, Thomas Wilson, Devin Wilson, Jamel Miles and their families, Sarah Pener, Charles Leon Roberts and his wife Margaret and his son Aton Roberts and family, and Sean and Jessica Roberts and John W. Keys. On Chris’ Da Cruz side of the family in Rhode Island he is survived by Steven, Joseph, Edward, and David and their families. On the Massachusetts side of the Da Cruz family he is survived by Diane Potnick, Claire Da Cruz, Linda Teixeira, Andrea Charpentier, Anita Sablan, April Smothers, Antonio, and Miguel Da Cruz and their families.

Chris was predeceased by his Aunt Frances Matthews, his grandparents, Mary and Louis Walker Jr., and Annie Buckles, Great-grandparents, Miguel and Francesca Da Cruz and Sarah and Louis Walker Sr., his great-great grandparents, Lena and Lindsay Walker; also by his great-aunts and uncles, Sarah M. Pener, Eleanor Keys, John Keys, Bessie Roberts, Joseph Da Cruz, Robert Da Cruz, and Antonio Da Cruz and his cousins, Lynn Da Cruz, Michael Da Cruz, Helen R. Keys, William Pener, Barry Louis Roberts, Koren Da Cruz, Joan Dancy and many other departed family members from the Walker, Jacksons, Gaines and Da Cruz families.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the many doctors, nurses and hospital staff of the Newport Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital, Charlton Memorial Hospital, and the Tufts Medical Center in Boston for all of their kindness, compassion and care to Chris, his family and friends over the last few years.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, August 9th from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM with a service to immediately follow in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI.

In Lieu of flowers donations in Chris’ memory may be made to the American Heart Association of RI, at Rhode Island ‘ American Heart Association or to the Newport Housing Hotline, 40 Dr. Marcus Wheatland Blvd, Newport, RI 02840 or Newport Housing Hotline ‘ Newport Housing Hotline (Powered by Donorbox).

