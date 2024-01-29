Obituary: Michael Grando (1942-2024)

Michael Grando, 81, of Portsmouth, RI, formerly of Buffalo, NY, New York City and Providence, RI, since 1971, died on January 15, 2024. Michael was a nationally celebrated mime, an award-winning actor, stage and film director, a master jeweler, an author, a theater professor at U.R.I. for 10 years and guest artist at almost every other college in RI and CT. He starred as “Drosselmeyer” in Festival Ballets “Nutcracker” for years in the 70’s.

Thousands saw him at Waterfire over 27 years as “Pierrot,” the Love-Lorn Mime in the boat. He was also a Native American singer and drummer, a blacksmith, a political advisor in Bruce Sundland’s campaigns, a multimedia artist and skilled craftsman. He performed mime nightly at the iconic Electric Circus in the 60’s for 3 years and was on Johnny Carson’s Tonight Show many times, as well as on radio, TV shows and commercials for PBS. He was a protégé of the great Marcel Marceau and won “Best Actor” in 2016 in Flickers, the RI International Film Festival.

Michael is survived by his artist wife of 61 years, Pat Wallace Grando (AKA Panatela Grande) and daughter Crow Grando. The couple had a jewelry repair and design shop in Swansea Mall for 27 years. Michael was a loving, kind, creatively gifted and inspirational human being who will be grieved by many friends.

No services are now planned.

