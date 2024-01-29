RPL Closes Multimillion-Dollar Home Sale in Newport’s Point Neighborhood

On Monday, Residential Properties Ltd. announced the sale of 57 Second Street in Newport for $2,625,000. RPL Sales Associate Lisa Pisaturo represented the buyer as the selling agent in this transaction.

Recently re-landscaped, this turnkey jewel is just two blocks from Newport Harbor and a short stroll to casual restaurants and unique shops. Built in 1850, the Merritt House has been renovated with a light-filled, open floor plan, high ceilings, and white and red oak hardwood floors. A stunning reclaimed-wood island elevates the cook’s kitchen, along with an Aga Stove, wet bar, and banquette with a gas fireplace. The dining area can comfortably seat eight, while the living room offers built-in shelves, an additional fireplace, and French doors opening out to the manicured yard. A rare bonus for a historic home of this period, a first-floor ensuite bedroom and a powder room with laundry lend extra comfort, ease, and style. The second-floor primary suite includes an ensuite bath, office, and multi-purpose space with a built-in bed nook. The guest cottage continues the luxurious allure with a kitchenette, bath with penny tile, and a bedroom with a cozy seating area.

The selling agent, Lisa Pisaturo, has earned success by building strong relationships. A native of Rhode Island who has lived throughout the US and overseas, Lisa’s career began in travel and tourism, holding leadership roles in marketing, sales strategy, and customer relations for high-profile companies, including NBCUniversal, The Walt Disney Company, AAA, and others. Delivering concierge-level service, Lisa has established a reputation as a trusted advisor in all sorts of transactions, from local moves and career relocations to downsizing and investment purchases. To learn more about Lisa or to view her listings, please visit LisaSellsRIHomes.com.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

