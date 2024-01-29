Senator Reed Announces Over $15.7 Million in Federal Funding for Rhode Island to Combat Homelessness

In a significant development, U.S. Senator Jack Reed, a senior member of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development (THUD), recently announced over $15.7 million in federal Continuum of Care (CoC) grants for Rhode Island. These funds aim to address and ultimately end homelessness in the state by supporting coordinated services and housing initiatives for individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

Senator Reed played a pivotal role in securing a substantial $2.6 million increase over the 2023 funding level, highlighting his commitment to addressing the urgent issue of homelessness. The federal funds come at a crucial time, coinciding with Rhode Island’s annual “Point in Time Count” survey, conducted by the Rhode Island Coalition to End Homelessness. Last year’s survey revealed that over 1,800 Rhode Islanders were experiencing homelessness on any given night.

The funds, administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), will be instrumental in assisting local nonprofits and community partners in delivering safe, affordable housing and supportive services. The allocation will also contribute to the renewal of existing projects under Rhode Island’s Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program (YHDP) and the initiation of four new projects focusing on rapid rehousing and the expansion of permanent housing programs.

Senator Reed emphasized the complexity of homelessness as a pervasive challenge and highlighted the importance of a comprehensive strategy to break the cycle of poverty. The federal funding, he stated, plays a crucial role in supporting organizations on the front lines, enabling them to deliver transformative, life-saving assistance to the most vulnerable members of the community.

The CoC grants, coordinated at the state level by RIHousing and administered by various non-profits across Rhode Island, cover a range of homeless assistance activities. These include permanent supportive housing, rapid rehousing, coordinated assessment, and other services designed to ensure that homelessness is a brief and rare experience.

Leaders from recipient organizations expressed gratitude for the federal support. Carol Ventura, CEO of RIHousing, acknowledged Senator Reed’s leadership and highlighted the $2 million investment in new projects aimed at creating more permanent housing opportunities for Rhode Island’s most vulnerable residents. Vanessa Volz, Executive Director of Sojourner House, expressed gratitude for the funding that enables them to provide safe and supportive housing for survivors of abuse and their families.

Crossroads CEO Karen Santilli recognized the importance of Senator Reed’s focus on addressing the housing crisis and homelessness challenge. She emphasized the need for continued efforts at all levels of government to accelerate housing development and expand investments in housing problem-solving programs.

Laura Jaworski, Executive Director of House of Hope, emphasized the belief that housing is a basic human right and expressed gratitude for the award, which will enable them to carry out their mission of ending homelessness in Rhode Island.

Senator Reed’s advocacy for housing assistance and homelessness prevention has been longstanding. In the fiscal year 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act, he secured $3.63 billion for Homeless Assistance Grants, an increase of $420 million above the previous year. Reed’s legislative contributions also include authoring the Homeless Emergency Assistance and Rapid Transition to Housing (HEARTH) Act, signed into law by President Obama, streamlining homeless assistance grant programs and increasing prevention resources.

As the federal government steps up to assist, Rhode Island’s commitment to addressing homelessness is fortified. The awarded funds represent a vital step towards ensuring that individuals, families, youth, and young adults in need have access to rapid rehousing and permanent housing solutions, promoting self-sufficiency and stability.

For those in need of shelter, the Rhode Island Coalition to End Homelessness CES help line is available at (401) 277-4316, providing a crucial lifeline for those experiencing homelessness in the state.

State and local homeless projects that received 2023 federal CoC grants include:

Adoption Rhode Island / Adoption Rhode Island YHDP Renewal: $123,073

Community Care Alliance / CCA Rapid Rehousing – Adult: $184,050

Commnity Care Alliance / CCA Rapid Rehousing – Youth: $45,397

Crossroads Rhode Island / Crossroads – PH 16: $118,322

Crossroads Rhode Island / Crossroads – Coordinated Entry: $78,116

Crossroads Rhode Island / Crossroads – Domestic Violence Coordinated Entry System: $115,000

Crossroads Rhode Island / Crossroads – Domestic Violence Rapid Rehousing: $231,579

Crossroads Rhode Island / Crossroads – PH Family Housing: $599,887

Crossroads Rhode Island / Crossroads – PH Harold Lewis House: $113,134

Crossroads Rhode Island / Crossroads – PH Mike Terry: $130,439

Crossroads Rhode Island / Crossroads – PH Tower: $33,083

Crossroads Rhode Island / Crossroads – PH Tremont: $79,857

Crossroads Rhode Island / Crossroads – Rapid Rehousing – Families: $202,914

Crossroads Rhode Island / Crossroads Tower – Expansion: $236,368

East Bay Community Action Program / East Bay Coalition for the Homeless PH: $40,037

Family Service of Rhode Island, Inc. / FSRI YHDP BasicCenter: $111,857

Foster Forward / Foster Forward YHDP YWH TH-RRH: $167,603

Foster Forward / Rapid Rehousing for Former Foster Youth: $228,458

Foster Forward / YHDP-YWH Crop-In Center: $71,732

Haus of Codec / 330 Cranston Street, Providence: $400,000

House of Hope Community Development Corporation / Access to Home: $393,529

House of Hope Community Development Corporation / Dean Street Studios: $190,480

House of Hope Community Development Corporation / HYPE Youth Outreach: $76,956

House of Hope Community Development Corporation / Rockville Mill: $174,382

House of Hope Community Development Corporation / Warwick PSH: $149,792

Housing Authority of the City of Pawtucket, RI / PAW HA Rapid Rehousing: $136,291

Lucy’s Hearth / Lucy’s Hearth New Application: $660,850

Lucy’s Hearth / Lucy’s Hearth Renewal PSH: $57,246

Rhode Island Coalition to End Homelessness / Coordinated Entry Domestic Violence: $748,482

Rhode Island Coalition to End Homelessness / Coordinated Entry: $141,714

Rhode Island Coalition to End Homelessness / HMIS: $152,064

Rhode Island Coalition to End Homelessness / YHDP HMIS: $83,553

Rhode Island Coalition to End Homelessness / YHDP SOAR!: $29,740

Rhode Island Housing and Mortgage Finance Corporation / RI-500 CoC Planning: $638,188

Rhode Island Housing and Mortgage Finance Corporation / RIHousing TBRA: $1,640,734

Rhode Island Housing and Mortgage Finance Corporation / RIHousing Rental Assistance Program: $2,879,374

Sojourner House / Burnside Ave. Permanent Supportive Housing: $120,175

Sojourner House / Constitution Hill Permanent Supporting Housing Expansion: $334,197

Sojourner House / Constitution Hill Supportive Housing: $151,533

Sojourner House / Rapid Rehousing Expansion: $208,790

Sojourner House / Rapid Rehousing for Undocumented Victims: $370,534

Sojourner House / Sojourner House Bridge Rapid Rehousing: $548,388

Sojourner House / Sojourner House DCYF Rapid Rehousing: $453,992

Sojourner House / Sojourner House Rapid Rehousing: $976,184

Sojourner House / Sojourner House YHDP Navigation and Diversion Project for YYAs: $101,067

Sojourner House / Sojourner House YHDP TH-RRH Projects for YYAs: $338,562

Sojourner House / Young Adult Domestic Violence Crisis / Rapid Rehousing: $350,688

Westerly Area Rest Meals, Inc. / Greater Westerly Supportive Housing Project: $73,780

Youth Pride, Inc. / Youth Pride, Inc.: $167,274

YWCA Rhode Island / SFG: $67,318

