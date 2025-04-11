Obituary: Mojca Sonja Sencar Integlia (1937-2025)

Mojca Sonja Sencar Integlia (Mojci), 87, beloved mother of Dr. Mark J. Integlia and Sonja M. Boyland passed away on Sunday, April 6, 2025 at The Villa Crest Nursing & Retirement Home, in Manchester, NH.

Mojci was born on December 10, 1937 in the city of Ljubljana, the capitol of Slovenia. Her parents were Judge Bogomil Sencar, and Josephine Sencar (nee Petric), Esquire.

She shared her childhood with her sister Darka and brother Milan enjoying studies in the subjects of art, history and literature. She was particularly fond of the time she spent with her grandfather, a well-established businessman who also owned a brewery. It was there she enjoyed countless hours observing him at work. He would also take her to the opera house every Sunday for free performances for young children. Mojci loved poetry, and the outdoors later writing award winning poems with her favorite being that of “Edelweiss”, a flower which could survive at the highest altitudes and representing the traits of resilience, purity and strength. Her education was rich in the study of foreign languages at which she excelled later becoming fluent in three different languages.

Due to the encroaching war and influence of communism in 1944, her family fled their homeland to her grandparents’ home in Italy. There they remained for over a decade with her father unable to find sustainable work. This led to applications being submitted for asylum in the countries of Australia, Canada and America. They were accepted by Canada and that is where the family then moved in 1955.

It was on the family voyage to North America that she met a young Anthony J. Integlia whom she would later marry.

Once in Canada, she gained employment quickly at General Motors, working in their main office in Oshawa, Ontario. She headed up GM’s translation division for overseas operations, winning praise and admiration. Unfortunately, her mother became ill leading to her parents and siblings return to Italy. Mojci, however, remained in Canada as she had established herself in her new company allowing her to send money to her parents as they re-established a life in Europe.

In 1957, she married Anthony in Newport, RI. She would later move to Newport to join her husband and establish their new home. She would become an American citizen which was and did remain one of her proudest moments. Mojci matriculated to Salve Regina College where she would earn the degree of Bachelor of Arts. She would also graduate from the Master’s program of Library Sciences at the University of Rhode Island. Mojci would later be employed in education at the elementary and high school levels as well as enjoy work in a number of library settings. To support her family further, she became a financial broker with New York Life where she earned the title of agent of the year for her productivity. She would continue in the business world as a financial planner, guiding many clients to their goals and retirement.

A devastating, spinal cord injury to her eldest son Vinny in 1977 would change her and her family’s life. From that point forward Mojci would become an advocate for individuals who had suffered a spinal cord injury. This led to her work on formation of a bill in the state of Rhode Island for the payment of services for attendants of those with disabilities from such an injury. She worked with and supported national and international researchers studying the use of novel techniques such as implantation of neural tissue to bridge the gap at the injured location of the spinal cord. Local fund raising events included the Dive for Vinny generating thousands of dollars for spinal cord research. Beyond monies generated she would take phone calls from recently injured individuals helping guide them through the initial tragedy and looking forward to resources needed. The hope for an improved way of living for her son later led to relocation to Tucson, AZ where life in general could become better under a warm sun.

Mojci is survived by her son, Dr. Mark J. Integlia and his wife, Deborah Perry Integlia of Bedford, NH; daughter, Sonja M. Boyland and her husband, Mark C. Boyland of Sparta, NJ; grandchildren, Julia Welter and her husband, Matt Welter of Scarborough, ME; Christopher Integlia of Boston, MA; Christina Zackowski and her husband Alex Zackowski of Middletown, NJ, Danielle Boyland of Philadelphia, PA and Emily Boyland of North Palm Beach, FLA. Great Grandson, Julian Welter; sister, Martina Davorina (Darka) Benedik; nephew, Dario Sencar of Italy; and niece Veronica Benedik of Sweden.

She is predeceased by her husband, Anthony J. Integlia, formerly of Newport RI, son Vincent W. Integlia formerly of Tucson, AZ; brother Dr. Milan Sencar formerly of Milan, Italy.

Calling Hours: will be held at the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway Avenue, Newport RI, on Sunday the 13th of April from 1-4 pm.

Services: Roman Catholic Service will be held at St. Mary’s Church, 12 Williams Street, Newport, RI on Monday the 14th of April at 10 AM.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Vinny Integlia Memorial Scholarship and sent to Rogers High School. c/o Vincent Integlia Memorial Scholarship Fund, 15 Wickam Road, Newport, RI 02840.

