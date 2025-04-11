Obituary: Willa L Johnson (1941-2025)

Willa L Johnson passed peacefully on April 8th, 2025. Born in Okeechobee, Florida in 1926, she married Earnest Johnson in 1941 and was his loving wife for 58 years before his passing in 1999. She was an employee of the Navy Exchange, managing both their main store and finishing her career as manager of the Uniform Shop.

Following her retirement, Willa was a volunteer Foster Grandmother at Child and Family Services, where she completed over 200,000 volunteer hours. A member of Community Baptist Church since 1952, Willa was involved in the Ministry of Deacons, Missionaries, Trustees, Christian Education, Sisterhood Ministry, The Women’s Ever Ready Society, Feed the Hungry, Flower Committee and Vacation Bible School. She also sang in the Senior Choir and Mass Choir. Every year she coordinated the Christmas in July dinner for Seniors as well as Christmas and Thanksgiving baskets for needy families. For almost 20 years she coordinated The Angel Tree Mission, delivering Christmas presents to children with incarcerated parents. Willa was also a member of Queen Esther Chapter #2 Order of the Eastern Star.

Willa is survived by her daughter, Frances-Elayne Johnson and son Michael Wayne Johnson, both of Portsmouth, RI. Her sons Gene and David Johnson predeceased her. She also leaves her daughter-in-law, Victoria Johnson, Grandchildren Darrel Johnson and Lacey Johnson and many great and great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Donations in her name can be made to Community Baptist Church.

Services will be Thursday, April 17th, 2025. Viewing 10am, service 11am. Burial will be private.