Providence Man Sentenced to 12 Years for Sexual Assault of Minors

Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced today that Brian Watson, a 34-year-old man from Providence, has been sentenced to 12 years in the Adult Correctional Institutions (ACI) for sexually assaulting three female victims in 2023. Two of the victims were under the age of 14, and the third was under the age of 18.

On June 12, 2024, Watson waived indictment and entered a plea of nolo contendere to two counts of first-degree child molestation and one count of sexual assault in Providence County Superior Court. Superior Court Magistrate John F. McBurney III sentenced Watson to 40 years, with 12 years to serve at the ACI, and a 28-year suspended sentence with 40 years of probation. Watson is required to register as a sex offender for life and attend sex offender counseling. Additionally, Magistrate McBurney issued a No Contact Order between Watson and the victims.

“I commend the incredible bravery of these victims in fighting through their pain and coming forward to hold this defendant accountable,” said Attorney General Neronha. “While no punishment can reverse the pain this defendant has caused, I hope this disposition provides a measure of comfort to the victims and their families. Additionally, I want to thank the Providence Police Department for their commitment to delivering justice in this case and many others.”

The State was prepared to prove that between August 1, 2023, and November 27, 2023, Watson molested two female victims under the age of 14, who were known to him, at a residence in Providence. Additionally, on or around March 3, 2023, Watson had sexual contact with the third victim, who was under the age of 18 and known to him, at a hotel in Cranston.

The investigation began after the youngest of the three victims disclosed the assault to a mandatory reporter at her school, prompting action by the Providence and Cranston Police Departments.

“I would like to thank the Attorney General’s Office and our hard-working detectives for the successful investigation and prosecution of this offender, and I am thankful for the victims for their bravery in making that possible,” said Providence Police Colonel Oscar L. Perez, Jr. “These cases are never easy on the victims’ families and it is the Providence Police Department’s hope that this sentencing will help in the healing process.”

The investigation and prosecution of the case were led by Assistant Attorney General Shannon Signore, Special Assistant Attorney General Taylor Dumpson, Detective Koren Garcia of the Providence Police Department, and Detective Michael Iacone of the Cranston Police Department.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

