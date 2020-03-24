Governor Gina M. Raimondo is directing Rhode Island flags at all state agencies and buildings to be flown at half-staff in honor of former Rhode Island First Lady Virginia Chafee. Flags will remain lowered until sunset on Wednesday, March 25, the day of interment.

“Virginia Chafee was a dedicated wife, mother and friend,” said Governor Gina M. Raimondo. “She was a proud environmentalist and champion of Rhode Island’s open spaces. Andy and I are keeping her loved ones, particularly her children and grandchildren, in our prayers during this difficult time.”

Raimondo also asks Rhode Islanders to lower their flags to half-staff as a mark of respect.