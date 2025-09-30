Playoff Baseball Returns: Red Sox-Yankees Wild Card Series Begins Tonight!

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees are set to reignite baseball’s fiercest rivalry. For the first time in four years, Boston is back in the postseason and will face New York in the American League Wild Card Series. The best-of-three showdown begins Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium, with first pitch scheduled for 6:08 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Both teams will turn to their aces in Game 1. Garrett Crochet (18-5, 2.59 ERA) makes his first career playoff start for the Red Sox, while Max Fried (19-5, 2.86 ERA) brings postseason experience to the mound for the Yankees. Fried, who helped Atlanta win the 2021 World Series, has struggled in recent playoff appearances, carrying a 2-5 record and 5.10 ERA across 20 postseason games.

Boston claimed the season series, winning nine of 13 games, including a 5-2 mark at Yankee Stadium. However, the Yankees regained momentum late, limiting Boston’s offense to 12 runs in the final four matchups and edging out the Red Sox for the top Wild Card spot.

This marks the sixth time the storied rivals will meet in the playoffs. The Red Sox won the most recent matchup, the 2021 Wild Card Game at Fenway Park. With history and October pressure colliding once again, the Bronx will host another high-stakes chapter in one of sports’ greatest rivalries.

Best spots in Newport to watch the game are Tavern on Broadway, Tickets, and The Quencher.

Red Sox vs. Yankees AL Wild Card Series

* Game 1: Garrett Crochet vs. Max Fried — Tuesday, 6:08 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!