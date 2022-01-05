Dream Job: Red Sox Seeking Green Monster Scoreboard Operator

The Boston Red sox are hiring a new Green Monster Scoreboard Operator!

About the job

Position Overview

Green Monster Scoreboard Operators work inside Fenway Park’s famed left field manual scoreboard. The operators keep fans informed of the current Red Sox game and out of town contests using a method that dates back decades at the historical ballpark.

Responsibilities



Update the home game’s line score, runs, hits, and errors

Update the out of town American and National League scores

Update the American League East standings before and after Red Sox games

CHARACTERISTICS/QUALIFICATIONS

Demonstrates a passion and knowledge of baseball

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment with a high attention to detail

Ability to work in close quarters on days, nights, weekends, holidays

Ability to work in all types of weather & temperatures

Ability to lift upwards of 25 pounds and climb a small ladder as necessary

Commitment to work at least half of all Red Sox home games

The Red Sox (or FSM) requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of employment, subject to applicable legal requirements.

Prospective employees will receive consideration without discrimination based on race, religious creed, color, sex, age, national origin, handicap, disability, military/veteran status, ancestry, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression or protected genetic information.

APPLY HERE

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!