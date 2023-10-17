Celebrate Halloween at Fenway Park with a screening of Hocus Pocus

Celebrate Halloween at America’s Most Beloved Ballpark with a screening of Hocus Pocus on the center field videoboard for this year’s Halloween Movie Night at Fenway Park on Friday, October 27. Tickets are just $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under.

Hocus Pocus stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, Omri Katz, and Thora Birch. Celebrating its 30th anniversary, the film is centered around three 17th-century witches, who are resurrected on Halloween in modern-day Salem by an unsuspecting boy, who must now figure out how to get them back in the ground.

Movie Begins at 7 p.m.

Enter via Gate B

Concessions will be available.

Halloween Festivities Before the Movie (Free and Open to the Public)

Prior to the ticketed screening of Hocus Pocus, families are invited to enjoy FREE festive activities in the Gate B concourse and trick-or-treat around the warning track. Trick-or-treating will take place on the warning track from 4-6:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Wally the Green Monster will be present, along with balloon artists, face painters, and stilt walker “Big League Brian.” Costumes are encouraged, but for fan safety, masks will not be allowed.

A ticket will be required to remain in the ballpark for the screening of Hocus Pocus.

